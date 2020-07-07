Chandigarh MC panel mulls measures to generate revenue

The committee sought details of MC properties in all rural and urban areas and details of initiatives taken by the estate branch to enhance its revenue and recover outstanding dues against defaulters. (HT File Photo)

Imposition of green and entry tax on commercial vehicles, introducing municipal cess on purchase of vehicles and sale deed of properties were some revenue generation options discussed in the first meeting of the seven-member committee set up to enhance MC’s revenue sources, held here on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by city BJP chief and councillor Arun Sood, also discussed regularisation of water connections to all residents out of lal dora limit, amendment in water bylaws and one-time settlement for defaulters.

The meeting was attended by councillors Anil Kumar Dubey, Mahesh Inder Singh Siddhu, Satish Kumar Kainth, and MC officials Ajay Dutta and Anil Kumar Garg.

The committee sought details of MC properties in all rural and urban areas and details of initiatives taken by the estate branch to enhance its revenue and recover outstanding dues against defaulters, besides auction of idle properties.

Functioning on a deficit budget, MC will not be able to carry out any new development works due to paucity of funds this fiscal. With establishment costs of more than Rs 400 crore and fuel bills running over Rs 150 crore, MC is facing a deficit of Rs 16 crore this fiscal, leaving no funds for new developmental works.

Consequently, in the General House meet of the municipal corporation held on June 29, the committee was set up to examine the civic body’s financial situation.

Sood, said, “The committee discussed measures like cutting on establishment costs, conducting an energy audit to lower the spending on fuel, better use of MC’s commercial properties to raise revenue, among others.”

The committee will meet again on July 17.