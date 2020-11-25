Chandigarh MC proposes one-time regularisation scheme

More than 4,300 allottees in the rehabilitation colonies in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran and Sector 52-53 stand to gain from the regularisation scheme. (HT file photo)

A one-time regularisation policy for large-scale building violations in the rehabilitation colonies under the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) limits is on the cards.

More than 4,300 allottees in the rehabilitation colonies in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran and Sector 52-53 stand to gain from the regularisation scheme.

As per the MC proposal, which is to be tabled before the general house meeting scheduled for November 27, all building violations will be regularised by the payment of one-time need-based charges to give relief to the residents. Also, the MC will stop issuing violation and resumption notices to the residents.

The proposal is being brought after BJP councillors Anil Kumar Dubey and Chandrawati Shukla submitted a representation wherein they requested to make suitable changes in the policy and regularisation of building violations. Dubey and Shukla requested the MC to make suitable changes in the policy, regularise the building violations, and stop the issuance of notices.

Questioning the timing of the proposal, Congress councillor and leader of opposition Devinder Singh Babla said, “For the last four years, the BJP didn’t care about the issue and now, with less than a year before MC election, they are introducing this selective agenda. Such a step should be for all rehabilitation colonies in the city. The agenda also doesn’t mention the rates for regularisation.”

Two-decade-old colonies

For the rehabilitation of economically weaker section (EWS) of society living in slums, scheme named “Licensing of Tenements and Sites and Services in Chandigarh” was introduced by the UT administration.

In 1995, the work of rehabilitation of colonies was transferred to the MC. The number of transit sites at Vikas Nagar and Sector 52-53 are 4,300.

Under this rehabilitation scheme, transit sites in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran and Sector 52-53 were allotted in 1998

by the UT estate office to residents of various slums during the year.

As per survey conducted by the MC, it has been found that most of allottees have “violated the terms and conditions of allotment by constructing unauthorised structures, cantilevers, toilets, additional storeys in contravention of the approved plan”.

Even though these sites were allotted for a period of five years, which was extendable for further five years each, the MC survey found that nearly 90% of the licensees have sold out the transit sites on general power of attorney in violation of the terms and conditions of the scheme.

The MC has from time to time issued violation notices to the allottees of the rehabilitation colonies. “But it is difficult to root out all the illegal occupants and cancel or resume the transit sites,” states the MC report. As per allotment conditions, each licensee is liable to pay monthly rent. It has been fixed at ₹244 per month for the period from 2018

to 2023.

Previous relaxations

In 1998, UT had allowed that in case of licensee’s death, a fresh licence be created in favour of the spouse, and in case of his/her death, in favour of surviving heirs provided that such prospective new licensee is already actually residing in the premises.

In 2010, the administration allowed use of ground floor of the premises allotted under different rehabilitation schemes in different parts of Chandigarh for opening commercial spaces – boutique, beauty parlour, mobile repair, barber, stationery or electric shops.

Rampant violations

90% of the licensees have sold out the transit sites on general power of attorney.

Flouting of the terms and conditions of allotment by opening of illegal commercial establishments.

Most allottees have violated the building rules and approved site layout plan by constructing unauthorised cantilevers, toilets, additional storey, and rooms.

The proposal

Regularisation of building violations by payment of one-time need-based charges.

Issuance of violation notices be stopped.