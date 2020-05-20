Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC resumes road repairs, priority is stalled projects

Chandigarh MC resumes road repairs, priority is stalled projects

The civic body’s chief engineer said they are aiming at completing allotted works worth ₹30 crore before the monsoon sets in

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:26 IST

By Vivek Gupta, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After the lockdown delayed road re-carpeting and repair works, contractors on Wednesday, began basic road cleaning work, while the laying of bitumen and tar-coal will begin in the next few days in Chandigarh. (HT file photo)

After a gap of two months, the Chandigarh municipal corporation resumed work on re-carpeting the city roads.

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said contractors have begun basic road cleaning work, while the laying of bitumen and tar-coal will begin in the next few days, as mixing plants are starting up.

While some contractors reached the MC office, saying their labour is stranded in Himachal Pradesh, MC has taken up the matter with local authorities to issue them transit passes without delay. Shailender Singh said that first pending work which was stalled due to the lockdown will be finished first. It includes unfinished works in Sector 9 near the secretariat, Sector 34 and Sector 26.

“We are aiming at completing allotted works worth ₹30 crore before monsoon. We roughly have little over a month for road construction work and will try to expedite the allotted work,” he said.



MC commissioner KK Yadav clarified that funds will not be an issue since special grants for these works are lying safe with the accounts branch.


As per MC’s internal estimates, apart from allotted works estimated at ₹30 crore, re-carpeting work is due on mostly internal roads at an estimated ₹40 crore. The chief engineer said that in coming General House meeting, they will be tabling estimates of several pending works for clearance of the house followed by the tender process and allotment of works.

However, the actual work is not likely to begin before monsoon is over in September, he said.


Meanwhile, UT adviser Manoj Parida also shared the news of resumption of road woks, and resident grabbed the opportunity to complain about broken roads in their areas.

Twitter user Mridul (@Mridul_9140) told Parida that internal roads in Sector 29-B, near traffic police lines and govt model school, are in a pathetic state since last year. Another user Piyush Sharma (@PiyushS32539737) said the road in Sector 22-B, behind the mobile market, is in a poor condition since January. “No one has bothered to rebuild it after pipe-work done by Chandigarh MC,” he stated.

Shivam Ahuja (@ShivamA26947751) sought MC’s intervention in Sector 23 where internal roads are dilapidated. Another user mentioned the appalling state of Daria-Makhan Majra Road.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.