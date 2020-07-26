Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC slashes rent of booths in Terraced Garden by half

Chandigarh MC slashes rent of booths in Terraced Garden by half

The MC had earlier offered booths for a minimum reserve rent of ₹10,000 per month, but no takers were found

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The financially struggling MC has been spending money on the maintenance of these shops without any earnings in return. (HT FILE)

After repeated failures to attract tenants, the municipal corporation has slashed the monthly rent of the commercial booths in Terraced Garden, Sector 33, by nearly half.

The MC had earlier offered booths for a minimum reserve rent of ₹10,000 per month, but no takers were found. Even after reducing the reserve rent to ₹5,000-₹6,000 per month, it failed to receive any positive response. The MC made another attempt at renting out these shops at a further reduced rent of ₹3,500 per month.

The financially struggling MC has been spending money on the maintenance of these shops without any earnings in return.

The auction will be held on August 3 at the conference room of the MC building in Sector 17. Prospective bidders have been asked to submit an earnest amount of ₹10,500 in the shape of demand draft in favour of MC commissioner before the start of the auction. Unsuccessful bidders will get their money back.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt plans to build cold storage, supply chain for Covid vaccines
Jul 26, 2020 23:54 IST
Factory worker dies in Ludhiana hit-and-run
Jul 26, 2020 23:55 IST
Guidelines for limiting timings of online classes evoke mixed responses from schools
Jul 26, 2020 23:54 IST
Rapid antigen kits key in scaling up Covid testing
Jul 26, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.