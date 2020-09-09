Chandigarh MC to adopt two-pronged strategy to run Dadumajra plant

The arbitration proceedings between the Jaypee Group, the former contractors of the Dadumajra plant, and the MC are underway. The civic body on June 19 had taken over the plant, citing the firm’s inability to run it. The private firm had then approached the courts. (HT FILE)

With the waste processing plant at Dadumajra operating at only 10% capacity, the Chandigarh municipal corporation is working on a two-pronged strategy to meet the solid waste processing needs of the city.

Plans are being prepared for short-term and long-term operations of the existing plant and for exploring alternatives. For the short-term plan, efforts will be concentrated on improving the existing plant; for the long-term, a new plant could be set up to replace the existing one.

“For meeting the city’s immediate needs of waste processing, our effort will be to improve the existing plant,” said KK Yadav, MC commissioner.

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chandigarh, in its report had said that “complete replacement of the machinery to process municipal solid waste with new technology is required”.

On the other hand, the civil engineering department of Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, in its ‘Status report of 500 TPD solid waste processing plant, Chandigarh’ had stated that the machinery at the existing plant required immediate repairs and maintenance, and even after that the “plant can be run at 40% of its capacity”.

They had advocated setting up “a new modern 500 TPD (tonnes per day) plant for dry and wet waste treatment in the given plot. For the wet waste stream – biological treatment will be required to meet Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016”.

Cost assessment needed for long-term plan

“Replacing the existing machinery or bringing in new technology for setting up a new plant, both options will have different costs. We have to assess these costs before the long-term solution can be finalised,” said Yadav.

“Both the short-term and long-term plans when finalised will be presented before the MC General House for approval,” he added.

Plan finalisation after court proceedings complete

The arbitration proceedings between the Jaypee Group, the former contractors of the Dadumajra plant, and the MC are underway. The civic body on June 19 had taken over the plant, citing the firm’s inability to run it. The private firm had then approached the courts.

“When the arbitration is over and it is decided that the occupation will remain with the MC itself, only then can we incur expenditure. We are hopeful that by October-mid, the arbitration will be completed.”