Chandigarh MC to collect user charges for lifting garbage

With the municipal corporation starting door-to-door collection of segregated garbage last month, it will now start imposing collection charges too, which will be added to water bills.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said charges for the month of December will be collected by private garbage collectors as per the previous structure of payment.

“The civic body will collect the charges from residents of Sectors 1 to 30 from January 1 onwards, as mechanical garbage collection through MC vehicles was started in the last week of December,” said Yadav.

The user charges have to paid by all residential, commercial and institutional establishments. They are in line with the Solid Waste Management Bylaws 2018, under which the user fee for collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste is to be collected from all establishments.