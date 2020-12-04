Chandigarh MC to finally install lights on poles in city’s unlit parks

Sections
The work is expected to start by December-end and finish within two months

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:19 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After a delay of more than four years, the dark spots in city’s parks are set to be lit as the municipal corporation (MC) has finalised the firm to carry out the work.

The work is expected to start by December-end and finish within two months. There are more than 6,000 lights points in the unlit parks. Even though the light poles were erected around two years back, the work on the installation of lights couldn’t be carried out.

MC superintending engineer (SE), horticulture and electricity wings, Krishan Pal Singh, said, “The company to carry out the work has been finalised through government e-marketplace. Work will be awarded after the company submits a bank guarantee, after which the work is expected to be completed within two months.”

In the latest tender, eight companies had come forward, and three of these had qualified for the financial bids. “The light installation project will be allotted for ₹2 crore against the original cost of around ₹4.5 crore, and LED lights will be used in the project,” Singh added.



The project has already cost the MC around ₹11 crore on the erection of the poles.

Project pending since 2016

The project to fix the dark areas of the city was started in 2016, but due to issues over tendering, it was delayed.

Several previous attempts of the MC to get the work done had come cropper. The civic body had asked Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL), a public sector undertaking, to carry out the work, but the project did not materialise. In September, the MC had again floated tenders.

Besides residents complaining for a long time, the issue has also been raised repeatedly in the MC General House.

Convener of City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations Vinod Vashisht said, “There are more than 1,800 parks in the city, but in most there are no street lights. As a result, residents don’t venture out in these parks at night. In Sector 22, there are 75 parks, but only three or four are working.”

Devinder Singh Babla, Congress councilor and leader of opposition, said, “The MC erected poles two years ago, but didn’t bother to install the lights on them. Lying unattended for nearly two years, wiring of many poles have gone missing. Monkeys are using them for their entertainment while the people keep away from unlit parks.”

