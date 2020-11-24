Chandigarh MC to give provisory water connections outside lal dora areas

A Chandigarh MC official says if temporary water connections are issued by MC outside the lal dora then revenues are likely to amount to around ₹4 crore for the first year including charges for connection and water. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representational purposes)

In a move to compel users of illegal water connections to pay up and add to its revenues, the municipal corporation will be amending water bye-laws in the city to allow provisory connections in villages even outside the lal dora (red line) land, it has been learnt.

There are 22 villages under MC jurisdiction with 17,705 connections within the lal dora and 3,837 connections outside.

No water bills are generated for about 2,128 illegal connections outside the lal dora area for which MC water is used, say MC sources not wishing to be identified.

Part of village land which comprises the village habitation is categorised as lal dora.

Revenues of ₹4crore

“If temporary water connections are issued by MC outside the lal dora for these consumers (illegal connections) then water revenues will amount to around ₹4 crore for the first year including charges for connection and water. If charges for the last two years are included then the amount will be round ₹6.8 crore,” says an MC official.

According to the existing provisions of the Chandigarh Water Supply Bye-laws 2011, water connections for villages are allowed only within lal dora land.

For provisory water connection outside lal dora land, additional provision in the water bye-laws is required with the approval of the MC house.

The MC has proposed that the provision be made.

Approval of the application for connection will require proof of ownership, building plan of house, and report of sewer line if any.

The MC will not lay any water supply or sewer line. The connection will not tantamount to ownership.

Double domestic rate will be charged in provisory water connection.

Another scheme to regularise illegal connections

The MC is also considering regularisation of illegal water connections in all colonies and villages, including 13 villages transferred to the civic body.

Consumers have to deposit one time charges within 90 days and get a rebate of 10% . Failing to do so will invite a penalty of 15% charged up to the date of regularisation.

Regularisation charges for domestic connection range from ₹50 to ₹200 per month, depending on the date on which the illegal connection was started. For the non-domestic connection regularisation charges vary from ₹400 to ₹800 per month.