Chandigarh MC to organise camps to resolve issues of inflated property tax bills

The issues, related to settlement of arrears, current-year tax and other services related to their commercial property tax, including amendment and correction in the bills, would be taken up during the camps

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 02:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Facing criticism over inflated property tax bills to commercial establishments in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to organise camps for commercial property tax payers to resolve their issues.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the House Tax Assessment Committee here on Thursday.

The camps, the committee decided, would be organised in collaboration with the market associations concerned as per their requirement and demand.

The issues, related to settlement of arrears, current-year tax and other services related to their commercial property tax, including amendment and correction in the bills, would be taken up during the camps.



The meeting, chaired by Charanjiv Singh, also discussed the mode of payment of property tax. It was decided that the payment be accepted only through e-Sampark centres and the option of collection through banks be avoided in future so that the reconciliation of individual accounts be made more easier.

The meeting also decided that the corridor in front of the property tax branch in the MC building would be cleared of the renovation material and seating arrangements for the visitors/tax payers be provided keeping in view the social distancing and other precautionary measures.

The members asked the officers of the tax branch to prepare separate details of previous year arrears and current bills to access the actual tax to be collected in the current year.

