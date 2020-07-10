Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC to remodel 8 tanks at Sec-39 waterworks to double storage

Chandigarh MC to remodel 8 tanks at Sec-39 waterworks to double storage

The augmentation of the water storage capacity will minimise the shortage of water in the city during summer and minimise supply disruption from Kajauli waterworks.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:03 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

For doubling the water storage capacity at the Sector 39 waterworks, the municipal corporation (MC) will be remodelling and restructuring the existing eight water tanks instead of their initial plan of constructing an additional one.

The augmentation of the water storage capacity will minimise the shortage of water in the city during summer and minimise supply disruption from Kajauli waterworks.

As per the new plan, for the implementation of which a work tender was floated on Thursday, construction of a new raw water tank had been dropped. The project will cost ₹38 crore and will be completed within 24 months from the allotment of the work.

In the initial plan, which was approved by the MC General House, it was planned that the storage capacity will be enhanced from 48 million gallons to 92 million gallons (MG) by remodelling tank number 1 to 5, and constructing one new raw water tank of capacity of 5.07MG.



However, after a detailed survey it was decided that remodelling of existing tanks 1 to 8 would be sufficient to increase the required capacity to 92MG, and the construction of a new tank was not required.

DEAD STORAGE TO BE UTILIZED

“The changed plan will save land. After remodelling existing tanks, approximately 9MG unutilized dead storage of existing tanks will be utilised,” said an MC official.

MC had earlier approved the ₹38-crore for the water storage project, but with only ₹27 crore available for the capital head, the project couldn’t be started. The UT administration was also approached to fill in the ₹11-crore gap, which was not approved. Then the MC approached the Chandigarh Smart City Limited for filling in the fund gap. On June 10, CSCL approved ₹11 crore for the augmentation of water storage.

The Sector 39 waterworks reservoir receives supply from the Kajauli waterworks. Its capacity is inadequate and the water stored in the morning is supplied in the evening, while the evening storage is supplied in the morning. With the peak water demand in summers touching 120-125 MG daily, the current availability of 90-95 MGD was found inadequate and increased storage capacity was required.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One-third of Covid deaths a result of delay in admission or reporting: Maharashtra task force
Jul 10, 2020 00:29 IST
Thane Covid hospital mix-up case: 2 doctors transferred, 4 nurses terminated
Jul 10, 2020 00:26 IST
SC pulls up Maharashtra government on migrant issue, asks for fresh affidavit
Jul 10, 2020 00:31 IST
Family claims Kalyan hospital mixed up patient’s Covid test report
Jul 10, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.