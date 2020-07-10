Chandigarh MC to remodel 8 tanks at Sec-39 waterworks to double storage

For doubling the water storage capacity at the Sector 39 waterworks, the municipal corporation (MC) will be remodelling and restructuring the existing eight water tanks instead of their initial plan of constructing an additional one.

The augmentation of the water storage capacity will minimise the shortage of water in the city during summer and minimise supply disruption from Kajauli waterworks.

As per the new plan, for the implementation of which a work tender was floated on Thursday, construction of a new raw water tank had been dropped. The project will cost ₹38 crore and will be completed within 24 months from the allotment of the work.

In the initial plan, which was approved by the MC General House, it was planned that the storage capacity will be enhanced from 48 million gallons to 92 million gallons (MG) by remodelling tank number 1 to 5, and constructing one new raw water tank of capacity of 5.07MG.

However, after a detailed survey it was decided that remodelling of existing tanks 1 to 8 would be sufficient to increase the required capacity to 92MG, and the construction of a new tank was not required.

DEAD STORAGE TO BE UTILIZED

“The changed plan will save land. After remodelling existing tanks, approximately 9MG unutilized dead storage of existing tanks will be utilised,” said an MC official.

MC had earlier approved the ₹38-crore for the water storage project, but with only ₹27 crore available for the capital head, the project couldn’t be started. The UT administration was also approached to fill in the ₹11-crore gap, which was not approved. Then the MC approached the Chandigarh Smart City Limited for filling in the fund gap. On June 10, CSCL approved ₹11 crore for the augmentation of water storage.

The Sector 39 waterworks reservoir receives supply from the Kajauli waterworks. Its capacity is inadequate and the water stored in the morning is supplied in the evening, while the evening storage is supplied in the morning. With the peak water demand in summers touching 120-125 MG daily, the current availability of 90-95 MGD was found inadequate and increased storage capacity was required.