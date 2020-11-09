Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC to set up winter shelter homes

Chandigarh MC to set up winter shelter homes

MC has already floated a tender to invite firms to build the shelters near Sector 22 market, ISBTs at sectors 17 and 43, and hospitals like PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The shelters are generally readied for around three months of winter season for the homeless. (HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has started the process of setting up winter night shelters. The waterproof facility will come up at a cost of around ₹1.18 crore in different parts of the city to house destitute people and migrant workers.

For this purpose, the MC has already floated a tender to invite firms to build the shelters near Sector 22 market, ISBTs at sectors 17 and 43, and hospitals like PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16.

The shelters are generally readied for around three months of winter season. Last year, the MC had set up these in December, which came under criticism for being late as temperature had already fallen sharply by then.

