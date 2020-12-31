Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC wards increased from 26 to 35

Chandigarh MC wards increased from 26 to 35

The final notification came after the delimitation committee made changes in the draft notification in line with the objections raised by city residents

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 07:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday notified new wards of the municipal corporation, increased them from 26 to 35.

The final notification came after the delimitation committee made changes in the draft notification in line with the objections raised by city residents. UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had approved the final report of the ward delimitation committee on December 29.

Mandip Singh Brar, deputy commissioner and chairman of the delimitation committee, said, “The committee examined and addressed all the 171 objections, and changes in the draft notification have been made accordingly.”

On the request of the residents, Modern Housing Complex, Uppal Marble Arch and Rajiv Vihar have been moved from ward 4 to ward 6; Sector 38 (West), excluding the rehabilitation colony, has been moved out of ward 26 to ward 27. Similar changes have been made in other wards, too.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
by Prasun Sonwalkar and Rhythma Kaul
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Delhi shivers at 3.5°C, may be colder today
by HT Correspondent
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta

latest news

Infighting, factionalism led to defeat for Congress in Panchkula MC elections
by HT Correspondent
Chandigarh MC wards increased from 26 to 35
by HT Correspondent
Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Alia Bhatt in latest post from Ranthambore trip
by HT Entertainment Desk
Gill, Rahane had more pull shots than Australia played in 2 Tests: Ponting
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.