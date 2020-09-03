Chandigarh MC writes to Haryana Pollution Control Board to check discharge of untreated sewage in Sukhna choe

The NGT panel has long sought checking of pollution in Sukhna choe, which carries water to Ghaggar river and the N-choe. (HT FILE)

Municipal commissioner KK Yadav has shot off a letter to the Haryana Pollution Control Board seeking immediate corrective action on the untreated sewage being discharged in a nullah that merges with the Sukhna choe.

In the letter dated September 1, Yadav states, “Untreated sewer water is being disposed into a nullah (choe) passing through Sector 7 and other areas of Panchkula. This choe merges into the Sukhna choe and finally goes into Ghaggar river, polluting it.”

The executive committee, constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on August 16 had directed the MC to take immediate action to identify the area discharging the effluent in the choe. It had also asked the MC to take action against the defaulting agency under the provisions of the Water Act.

Yadav had formed a team headed by the MC chief engineer to examine the issue. The team had visited the site and observed that the polluted water was being discharged from Panchkula side. The matter was again discussed in a meeting of the executive committee on August 19. Thereafter, Yadav sent the letter to HPCB.

NGT DIRECTIONS ON POLLUTION OF GHAGGAR

The NGT panel has long sought checking of pollution in Sukhna choe, which carries water to Ghaggar river and the N-choe. In August last year, taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on pollution in Ghaggar, the NGT had directed the chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to constitute a special task force (STF) to clean the river.

Directions to 100% treat sewage water or pay environmental compensation had been issued to the administration.

On its part, MC claims that all the sewage outlet points into Sukhna choe have been closed and instead contends the untreated water is being discharged from the choe coming from Panchkula.

BOTH SUKHNA CHOE AND N-CHOE POLLUTED

Water quality of both the Sukhna choe and N-choe as monitored by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Board indicates that the level of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) is much higher than the permissible limit of 10mg per litre. A low BOD is an indicator of good quality water, while a high BOD points at pollution.

Sukhna choe and N-choe, which cross Chandigarh and merge with the Ghaggar, are among the river’s major pollutants. Even the quality of treated sewage that is discharged into these streams is poor because of outdated technology used in the MC–run treatment plants. These STPs are now being upgraded by the MC.