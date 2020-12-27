Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher pitches for extension to chief engineer, employees’ federation miffed

Kher has written to the UT adminsitrator saying that the official was involved with the Tribune Chowk flyover project since the beginning. (HT FILE)

Member of parliament Kirron Kher has written to the UT administrator, pitching for a three-month extension to Mukesh Anand, chief engineer-cum-special secretary engineering. The move has, however, not been received well by the federation of UT employees and workers.

Mukesh Anand will be superannuated on December 31.

“Mukesh Anand has been engaged with the important project of construction of flyover at the Tribune Chowk from its initial stages. He has made special efforts to get the project cleared by the Government of India and other departments,” Kirron Kher, in a letter to Badnore, said.

While opposing the said extension, Gopal Dutt Joshi, general secretary of employees’ federation, in a letter to the UT adviser has requested to reject the extension.

“If extension is given to the chief engineer by ignoring the legitimate promotional rights of the senior-most officers then the federation will lodge protests,” the letter states.