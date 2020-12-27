Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher pitches for extension to chief engineer, employees’ federation miffed

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher pitches for extension to chief engineer, employees’ federation miffed

The employees’ body say they will lodge protests if protocols of promotions are bypassed

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Kher has written to the UT adminsitrator saying that the official was involved with the Tribune Chowk flyover project since the beginning. (HT FILE)

Member of parliament Kirron Kher has written to the UT administrator, pitching for a three-month extension to Mukesh Anand, chief engineer-cum-special secretary engineering. The move has, however, not been received well by the federation of UT employees and workers.

Mukesh Anand will be superannuated on December 31.

“Mukesh Anand has been engaged with the important project of construction of flyover at the Tribune Chowk from its initial stages. He has made special efforts to get the project cleared by the Government of India and other departments,” Kirron Kher, in a letter to Badnore, said.

While opposing the said extension, Gopal Dutt Joshi, general secretary of employees’ federation, in a letter to the UT adviser has requested to reject the extension.

“If extension is given to the chief engineer by ignoring the legitimate promotional rights of the senior-most officers then the federation will lodge protests,” the letter states.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘No change needed in treatment protocol’: Covid task on new strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2nd Test Live: Fourth wicket down for India, Lyon dismisses Vihari
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

‘No change needed in treatment protocol’: Covid task on new strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Jewellery stolen from cop’s house in Chandigarh
by HT Correspondent
Kareena Kapoor in maxi dress makes a strong case for easy-breezy outfits
by Nishtha Grover
Chandigarh: Amid protests, PGIMER admn calls nurses for talks
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.