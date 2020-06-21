Chandigarh mulling 5,000 more seats to help kids shift from private to govt schools

Sections
Several parents have approached the UT education department with queries to transfer their wards due to their inability to pay hefty fee of private schools amid the economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:50 IST

By Srishti Jaswal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

There are 114 government schools in Chandigarh, of which 40 are at the senior-secondary level. (HT File Photo)

The UT education department is planning to create 5,000 additional seats for students willing to move from private to government schools in this academic year, said Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, school education, on Sunday.

The move comes in the wake of hordes of requests by parents of children studying in private schools, seeking school change amid the economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are 114 government schools in Chandigarh, of which 40 are at the senior-secondary level. Around 1.4 lakh students are enrolled in these schools, education department figures reveal.

Sources in the department said several parents had approached the education department seeking clarity on the admission process if they shifted their wards from private schools, as it had become difficult for them to pay the hefty fees.



“My wife lost her job due to the lockdown. How will we manage our household expenses if we pay Rs 4,000 per month as tuition fee to my son’s school?” asked Sulabh Kumar, whose son is a student at a Sector-38 school.

For over a month, parents across Chandigarh have been protesting outside various schools demanding fee waiver.

While the UT administration had earlier directed schools to defer fee collection, it had later permitted collection of only tuition fees.

This was followed by a flurry of complaints to UT’s fee regulatory authority, alleging overcharging by schools during the lockdown.

DSE Brar said, “We are working out the details of a special admission campaign. We may set up an online centralised platform for a few schools with low enrolment. Parents will be able to shortlist three schools.”

Brar said many parents had raised queries about fees, admissions in Class 9 and neighbourhood policy under the Right to Education Act.

“We wish to enrol around 5,000 fresh students this academic year,” he said, adding that the initiative was awaiting the nod of senior officials of the department.

