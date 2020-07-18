Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: New MC cess on vehicle, property registration

Chandigarh: New MC cess on vehicle, property registration

A panel discussed the possibility of giving the MC rights of revenue such as transfer of registration and stamp duty to strengthen its financial position.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 01:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

City residents may now have to shell out more on the purchase of vehicles and registration of property.

The seven-member committee set up by the mayor to suggest ways to improve the financial condition of MC on Friday deliberated upon imposing a new cess at the General House meeting. If the cess is proposed and approved by the House, purchasing a property or car will become costlier for city residents.

The panel also discussed that the MC may be given the rights of revenue such as transfer of registration and stamp duty to strengthen its financial position.

The committee also examined the proposal for allowing dhabas and eating joints to put tables and chairs outside their premises, and charging them on a per square feet basis.



The panel also discussed the need to rent out or dispose of constructed properties falling under the jurisdiction of the MC. Full transfer of the project of bus queue shelters to the MC including licence fee and advertising fee also came up for discussion. Ways to earn additional revenue through outdoor advertisements was also discussed.

Settlement of water bill arrears on a one-time basis to recover the long-pending dues also came up for deliberation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

7 booked in fake receipt fraud worth ₹5.11 lakh in Navi Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:06 IST
Cheating in HSC boards: 1 student from Mumbai division barred from 5 exams, 17 others to give retests
Jul 18, 2020 02:04 IST
BAMS student arrested for sexually assaulting nutritionist in Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:01 IST
Fadnavis leads BJP delegation to Amit Shah seeking sweet deal for Maharashtra’s sugar industry
Jul 18, 2020 02:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.