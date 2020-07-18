Chandigarh: New MC cess on vehicle, property registration

City residents may now have to shell out more on the purchase of vehicles and registration of property.

The seven-member committee set up by the mayor to suggest ways to improve the financial condition of MC on Friday deliberated upon imposing a new cess at the General House meeting. If the cess is proposed and approved by the House, purchasing a property or car will become costlier for city residents.

The panel also discussed that the MC may be given the rights of revenue such as transfer of registration and stamp duty to strengthen its financial position.

The committee also examined the proposal for allowing dhabas and eating joints to put tables and chairs outside their premises, and charging them on a per square feet basis.

The panel also discussed the need to rent out or dispose of constructed properties falling under the jurisdiction of the MC. Full transfer of the project of bus queue shelters to the MC including licence fee and advertising fee also came up for discussion. Ways to earn additional revenue through outdoor advertisements was also discussed.

Settlement of water bill arrears on a one-time basis to recover the long-pending dues also came up for deliberation.