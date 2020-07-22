Sections
Chandigarh: Now, JV companies can bid for Sec-13 water supply project

The decision was taken as no company had come forward to bid for the project

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) on Wednesday decided to allow joint-venture companies to bid in tenders for the 24x7 water supply project in Sector 13 (Manimajra).

CSCL had earlier failed to get bidders for the ₹160-crore project. A tender will be floated again to kick start the project in a week’s time. The decision was taken as no company had come forward to bid for the project.

The technical committee of the CSCL decided in favour of the proposal to allow joint-venture companies, negating the earlier policy allowing only single companies. Under the project, 13,700 water connections are to provide fresh supply lines.

