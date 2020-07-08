Sections
Chandigarh Passport office to handle enquiry appointments via video calls

Step taken in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A dedicated enquiry team will contact the applicant as per the appointment for resolution of certain issues. (HT file Photo)

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the regional passport office in Chandigarh will be handling enquiry appointments through only WhatsApp video calls. “A dedicated enquiry team will contact the applicant as per the appointment for resolution of certain issues,” the office said in a in a press release. In case, the applicants need to submit revised documents, these will be invited through e-mail.

