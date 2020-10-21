Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh pensioner who shot self succumbs, tests Covid +ve

Chandigarh pensioner who shot self succumbs, tests Covid +ve

As the toll due to virus mounts to 209, this is fourth death categorised as ‘due to non-Covid reasons’ in Chandigarh

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 70-year-old man from Manimajra, who was left critically injured after shooting himself in a suicide attempt at his house during the wee hours of Monday, died while undergoing treatment at the PGIMER on Tuesday.

The health department said he also tested positive for Covid-19 after hospitalisation, which took the death toll related to the virus to 209 in Union Territory. This is the fourth death categorised as “due to non-Covid reasons” in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, with 57 fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 13,473. The number of active cases stands at 810, as 12,724 (94.4%) patients have recovered so far, including 107 discharged on Tuesday.

Virus claims 3 lives in Mohali



Death toll in Mohali district rose to 227, with three more patients succumbing to the virus on Tuesday.



The district also reported 27 fresh cases, including 23 from Mohali city, while 105 patients were discharged.

As many as 11,801 people have tested positive so far, of whom 10,955 (92.8%) have recovered and 619 remain infected.

Panchkula district reported no casualty, while 15 people tested positive, taking the total to 6,870.

Among the fresh cases, five surfaced in Sector 7 and three in Sector 2.

While 6,466 (94.1%) patients have recovered so far, 107 have died, leaving 297 active cases.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Oct 21, 2020 01:16 IST
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Oct 20, 2020 23:46 IST
DRDO tweaks manual for ‘self-reliance’ push
Oct 21, 2020 00:39 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Festival season, small gatherings aid spread of Covid-19, warn experts
Oct 21, 2020 02:03 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 21, 2020 01:46 IST
Prime suspect in murder of 8-year-old dies by suicide within hours of recovery of boy’s body
Oct 21, 2020 01:39 IST
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Oct 21, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.