Chandigarh: PGIMER nurses to initiate week-long protest on December 21

The nurses at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday will initiate week-long protests to press for their demands, which include changing control of nursing to the administration office from the medical superintendent.

“There has been rampant corruption in the office of the medical superintendent and so, we are seeking change of the nursing establishment’s control. In every institute, the deputy director of administration controls the nursing establishment,” said Satyaveer Dagur, general secretary of the Nurses Welfare Association.

The nurses will wear black badges for three days and will hold a rally on December 26. However, no patient services will be affected.

The association has also given a memorandum to the institute listing 21 demands ranging from creation of more nursing posts as per the patient load and creation of nursing orderly posts for better nursing care.