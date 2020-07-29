Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh plans to demarcate micro-containment zones to control Covid pandemic

Chandigarh plans to demarcate micro-containment zones to control Covid pandemic

The issue was discussed during the review meeting chaired by UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:18 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar,

With a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases this month, the UT administration will start demarcating micro-containment zones in the city.

The issue was discussed during the review meeting chaired by UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said: “The administration will create micro-containment zones after mapping of new cases coming up in different areas. This will enable us to control the infection without causing much hardship to neighbouring areas.”

During the meeting, Badnore directed Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, health, to focus on micro-containment areas and enhance contact tracing, particularly focusing on source of infection.



Under the policy, even three to four houses together within a sector or colony can be designated as micro-containment zone. Strict perimeter control will be imposed on these areas. As per discussions held on Wednesday, these measures will be deemed to be over if there is no positive case reported for 14 days in the zone.

“However, the UT administration is awaiting fresh guidelines of the central government on containment zones. After examining them, the policy will be implemented in Chandigarh,” said a senior UT official, requesting anonymity.

Significantly, as per the original central government guidelines on containment zones, perimeter restrictions could be removed after 28 days of the last positive case reported. In Punjab, whose micro-containment zone policy has helped shaped Chandigarh’s plan, containment operations are stopped after 10 days of no positive case.

The demarcation and designation of an area as a micro-containment zone will be decided by the affected area committee, comprising deputy commissioner and representatives of the health department and municipal corporation. The committee, in addition to the number of cases being reported from an area, will take into consideration various other factors.

MEASURES UNDER NEW POLICY

The administration decided to go in for a change in strategy after more than 500 cases were reported in July. Also, while in the initial stages, the spread of the disease was localised in a few pockets such as Bapu Dham Colony, now the cases are being reported from several areas.

The strategy would be to contain the disease within a defined geographical area by early detection, breaking the chain of transmission, and thus, prevent its spread to new areas.

“This will include geographical quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases and home quarantine,” said an official. “It will be ensured that there is no unchecked outward movement of population from micro-containment zone except for maintaining essential services. All vehicular movement and public transport will be restricted.”

Under the policy, extensive contact tracing will be ensured in the zone. House-to-house screening will be carried out on daily basis. Random stratified sampling can also be undertaken, said the official.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Governor Kalraj Mishra finally agrees to convene assembly session from 14 August at Ashok Gehlot’s government’s request
Jul 29, 2020 22:17 IST
PCB invites former cricketers for match officials’ role
Jul 29, 2020 22:13 IST
Petrol pump dealers in Ludhiana up in arms over high fuel prices in Punjab
Jul 29, 2020 22:13 IST
As Rafale jets entered Indian airspace, this UP village celebrated ‘Diwali’
Jul 29, 2020 22:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.