Chandigarh Police get three-day custody of gangster Dilpreet

Finally, the police have gotten three-day custody of gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, alias Baba, who had allegedly arranged weapons for shooters who had shot dead his rival and Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Gurlal Brar outside a mall in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area on October 11.

The police are pinning investigations to get leads on the whereabouts of the shooters from Dilpreet, who was brought on production warrants from Sangrur jail.

The police have already arrested Gurvinder Singh, alias Dhadi, and his friend Gurmeet Singh, alias Geeta, of Rurki Pukhta village in Gharuan, Mohali, who had provided a motorcycle to the shooters. Gurvinder had identified the shooters as Neeraj Chaska and Mani, who are yet to be arrested.

Gurvinder had told the police that he and his friend were asked by Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, who runs the Bambiha gang, to provide a motorcycle with a fake number plate to the shooters at Sunny Enclave in Kharar on October 8, and they were constantly in touch with them through WhatsApp audio and video calls.

While Patial had planned the murder, the shooters, arms and ammunition were arranged by Dilpreet. Gaurav had taken over the operations after Dilpreet moved to drug trade.

While Dilpreet was arrested in a police encounter in Chandigarh in 2018 and lodged in Ropar Central Jail, Gaurav calls the shots from Armenia. Sukhpreet had also escaped to Armenia, but was extradited and is in jail at present.

Soon after Brar was gunned down, slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group had taken responsibility on social media. Brar, 26, a former student leader, had allegedly played a key role in killing Bambiha gang’s Lavi Deora at a fair in Kotkapura, Punjab, in 2017. In the post, the Bambiha gang had claimed that Lucky, who is overseas, had got Brar killed to avenge Deora’s murder.

Patial’s name had also cropped up when Dilpreet along with Sukhpreet Singh Buddha and two other associates had left Punjabi singer Parmish Verma injured in April 2018 in Mohali.

Sukhpreet Singh Buddha to be brought in too

The police have secured production warrants of Sukhpreet Singh Buddha who is likely to be produced before the court on November 11. Buddha would be interrogated for his involvement in the murder of Surjit Singh, 39, a bouncer-cum-financier, in March this year.

The Bambiha gang had bragged about Surjit’s murder on social media, saying it was to avenge the killing of bouncer Amit Sharma at Saketri. Surjit was shot dead by two unknown persons on a bike when he was returning home from Sector 22 on March 16, 2020, in his Maruti Ciaz car in Sector 38 (West) around 11pm. As per police, Surjit was considered a sympathiser of Bishnoi. He was into the business of supplying bouncers in the tricity area. However, in this case too, as in Brar’s murder, no arrests were made.