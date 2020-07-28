Two days after raid against immoral trafficking, Chandigarh Police post in-charge transferred

In-charge of the Sector 61 police post Mini Bhardwaj was on Tuesday transferred to Police Lines with immediate effect on administrative grounds as per orders of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale.

Bhardwaj’s transfer comes two days after three police personnel were also sent to Police Lines after an immoral trafficking racket was busted following a raid in a hotel in Kajheri, Sector 52 here.

In the raid conducted on Saturday, the police had rescued 10 women and arrested five persons including a woman. In the fallout, two traffic policemen—ASI Balbir and constable Ashok—were suspended and three police personnel—police post munshi Brijesh, head constable Pawan and Kavit, who were on Kajheri beat—were transferred.

Routine transfers

Inspector Shri Parkash was shifted from the traffic wing to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and inspector Gurjit Kaur was shifted from Police Lines to the traffic wing of the Chandigarh Police.