Chandigarh police prepare traffic mgmt plan for festive season rush

In anticipation of the festive season rush, the traffic police have released traffic management plans for some of the busy markets of the city.

The detailed traffic circulation plans have been shared on their Twitter account – https://twitter.com/trafficchd.

Barricades have been set up in front of the Sector 22 market near Kiran Cinema to make the road one-way, while the turn near the Sector 35 market has also been sealed. Besides, a one-way system has been introduced at the Electronics Market in Industrial Area, Phase 2. Pick and drop zones have been highlighted at the Sector 15 and 22 markets. Apart from this, parking areas have been earmarked near the markets in Sectors 32, 34, 35 and 41.

Signboards will guide people to the designated parking areas temporarily arranged at government schools and colleges in Sectors 8, 13, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 29, 30, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44 and 46 till November 15.

“Although similar plans were made every day, these were released only for Elante Mall. This year, we have displayed these for all major markets on the Twitter page of Chandigarh traffic police and will continue this for all major festivals based on feedback from residents,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic).