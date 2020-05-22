Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Press Club condemns FIR against Punjabi journo

Chandigarh Press Club condemns FIR against Punjabi journo

Jai Singh Chhibber, who is also a member of the club, had written a story about how a Punjab cabinet minister gives heed to astrologers’ advice

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh Press Club on Friday condemned a case registered against a Punjabi daily journalist for alleged public mischief.

Jai Singh Chhibber, who is also a member of the club, had written a story about how a Punjab cabinet minister gives heed to astrologers’ advice. No one was named in the article.

Following this, a person from Morinda filed a complaint against Chibber in Chamkaur Sahib, and a case was registered under Sections 180 (refusing to sign statement), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the IT Act.

On Friday morning, police raided Chhibber’s house but he was out on an official assignment. Terming an attack on freedom of press, the club demanded strict action against the police officials concerned.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MVA govt-Koshyari tussle on: Guv objects to recommendation to cancel final-year varsity exams
May 23, 2020 00:11 IST
Stop bootlegging by Congressmen: SAD to Jakhar
May 23, 2020 00:11 IST
Maharashtra govt should announce ₹50K-cr package, says BJP
May 23, 2020 00:10 IST
Source of 19 coronavirus cases in Amritsar district still untraced
May 23, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.