Chandigarh Private hospitals asked to put up notices if they don’t offer Covid treatment

Private nursing homes in the city have been directed to prominently display notices in case they do not offer Covid-19 treatment and move their patients testing positive to designated Covid facilities.

An official health department spokesperson said the decision was taken at a meeting between Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, and Dr Vanita Gupta, president, Chandigarh Chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

Private hospitals were directed to display a notice prominently indicating they were a non-Covid hospital and refer their patients testing positive during treatment to designated Covid facilities for better management.

“This must be implemented with immediate effect by all nursing homes. It would be made sure that the patient is aware of this advice.” It could be done by mentioning the same as a stamp on the patient card, read the release.

Dr Gupta said since a majority of private hospitals in Chandigarh did not have adequate infrastructure to manage Covid-19 patients, those who tested positive and their attendants will guided to another facility for treatment and management.

“It was also important that the patient was not left in the lurch in case such a situation arose,” she added.