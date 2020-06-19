Chandigarh property fraud: Former AAP leader’s bail plea dismissed

Sections
Yogeshwar Sharma was booked for allegedly duping former IAS officer Harjeet Singh of ₹2.05 crore in a case of property fraud

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 04:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The bail plea of Panchkula-based former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yogeshwar Sharma was dismissed by a Chandigarh court on Thursday.

Sharma was booked for allegedly duping former IAS officer Harjeet Singh of ₹2.05 crore in a case of property fraud. The economic offences wing of the Chandigarh Police on 14 June had arrested Sharma after a case was registered against him at Sector 11 police station.

The court observed that the nature and magnitude of allegations against Sharma were grave and he was not entitled for concession of bail.

Complainant Harjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer from Punjab government, who is a resident of Sector 40, had alleged that Sharma had duped him of ₹2.05 crore by selling 50% share comprising basement and ground floor of an SCO in Sector 46.



Sharma had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from Panchkula in 2019 on AAP ticket.

