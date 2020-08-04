Chandigarh records 20th Covid death, highest spike of 46 cases

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh deputy commissioner has empowered sub-inspectors of the municipal corporation’s enforcement wing to impose fine on people found not wearing masks in public places.

A 50-year-old woman became Chandigarh’s 20th Covid-19 fatality on Tuesday, which also saw the city record its highest spike in cases with 46 fresh infections.

The city’s tally stands at 1,206 with 470 cases still active. As many as 715 patients have been cured, nine of whom were discharged on Tuesday. The last highest spike of 44 cases was recorded on July 29.

The latest victim was a resident of Burail and suffered from severe rheumatic heart disease. She tested positive for Covid-19 and died in the trauma unit of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Monday evening, though the case was added to the UT’s tally a day later.

The woman was brought to the trauma unit after she had a fall on experiencing giddiness. She was found to have suffered subdural hemorrhage.

“The patient’s condition deteriorated further and she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and could not be revived,” stated the Covid-19 bulletin.

4 hospital staffers test +ve

Among those found infected are two employees of the PGIMER and one each of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Civil Hospital, Sector 22.

A family of four, including a three-year-old girl, have tested positive in Dhanas while five members of a family in Bapu Dham Colony have also been found infected.

The remaining cases are spread across the city, including Sectors 12, 15, 19, 32, 34, 36, 39, 42, 44, 45, 46, 48, 49 and 50 besides Khuda Jassu, Raipur Khurd, Mauli Jagran, Daria, Manimajra, Burail, Ram Darbar and Khuda Lahora.

