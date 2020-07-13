Sections
Chandigarh records 29 fresh cases, tally climbs to 588

It was on May 24 that the same number of infections had surfaced in Chandigarh, in the biggest single-day spike

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Of the fresh cases, 16 are family contacts of patients while the source of infection is not known in the remaining 13 (HT file)

Twenty-nine cases of Covid-19 were reported from nine different areas of Chandigarh on Monday, taking the Union Territory’s tally to 588.

It was on May 24 that the same number of infections had surfaced in Chandigarh, in the biggest single-day spike.

Of the fresh cases, 16 are family contacts of patients while the source of infection is not known in the remaining 13.

The infections have been reported from Sectors 21, 32, 45, 46, 50 and 52 besides Dhanas, Ram Darbar and Manimjara.



In Manimajra, seven people have been tested positive, which include four women, aged 23, 31, 38 and 48, and three men, aged 22, 47 and 60. They in total have 17 family contacts.

In Sector 45, six people, including four of a family, have been found infected. The family comprises of two men, aged 38 and 68, and two women, aged 36 and 67. Two other unrelated cases include one man and a woman, both aged 43.

In Sector 32, six cases have come to the fore, which include four females, aged 14, 17, 39 and 63, and two boys, aged 11 and 12.

In Sector 50, three people, who are family contacts of positive cases from Delhi, have been found infected, while in Sector 21, two family members of a patient from the same house have contracted the disease. Similarly, two family contacts of previous positive cases from Sector 52 have tested positive.

Meanwhile, a case each has been reported from Sector 46, Dhanas and Ram Darbar.

Six cases surface in Panchkula

Six new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula on Tuesday, taking the district’s total to 153.

The patients include a 56-year-old man from Sector 9 and 48-year-old man from Sector 7. A 60-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl have been found infected in Sector 26.

A 55-year-old man from Kalka and 28-year-old youth from Alipur village in Barwala have also tested positive.

There are 61 active cases in the district, as 117 people have recovered while one has succumbed to the disease.

