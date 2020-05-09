Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh reports 10 new cases, count climbs to 159

Chandigarh reported 10 Covid-19 cases on Saturday morning, taking the UTs count to 159. All cases are from Bapu Dham Colony. The congested colony, which has been declared a containment zone, has...

Updated: May 09, 2020 11:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported its second Covid-19 death on Friday, after a man from Hallomajra tested positive for the deadly infection two days after his death. (Nitin Kanotra / HT Representative Image )

Chandigarh reported 10 Covid-19 cases on Saturday morning, taking the UTs count to 159.

All cases are from Bapu Dham Colony. The congested colony, which has been declared a containment zone, has reported 96 cases so far.

The city reported its second Covid-19 death on Friday, after a man from Hallomajra tested positive for the deadly infection two days after his death.

