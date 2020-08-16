Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Chandigarh reports 93 new cases of Covid-19, tally at 2,102

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 93 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total count of positive cases in the Union Territory to 2,102.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:23 IST

By Asian News International, Chandigarh

The total count includes 934 active cases, 1,137 recovered cases and 29 deaths to date. (File photo for representation)

As per Chandigarh’s Health Department, 93 new Covid-19 cases and one death reported in the Union Territory today.

The total count includes 934 active cases, 1,137 recovered cases and 29 deaths to date.

