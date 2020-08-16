Chandigarh reports 93 new cases of Covid-19, tally at 2,102

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 93 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total count of positive cases in the Union Territory to 2,102.

As per Chandigarh’s Health Department, 93 new Covid-19 cases and one death reported in the Union Territory today.

The total count includes 934 active cases, 1,137 recovered cases and 29 deaths to date.