Chandigarh reports three new Covid-19 cases; PGIMER quarantines 32 staffers

Three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the Union territory’s Covid-19 count to 368.

The three patients are the family members of a 35-year-old employee of the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), Sector 35, who was one of the eight people to test positive for the infection on Tuesday.

Authorities have tested the 35-year-old’s 18 workplace contacts and four family members. The source of his infection is not known. His 10 community contacts are asymptomatic at the moment. Results of workplace contacts are awaited.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS EXPOSED TO COVID-19 PATIENT

As many as 32 health care workers at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh were quarantined after they were exposed to a Covid-19 positive patient admitted there.

PGIMER, in an official statement, said a 42-year-old woman from Punjab’s Kapurthala was admitted in a critical condition on June 12. She was experiencing breathlessness and required immediate attention.

She furnished a negative Covid-19 test report from a different hospital, and she was immediately admitted to the ICU.

She was retested for Covid-19 as per protocol and her test came positive during pool testing and her individual test came positive on June 15, which was a clear positive.

Her contacts are being traced and around 70 PGIMER staff members have been examined. As many as 17 doctors, 11 nursing officers, two operation theatre technicians and two hospital cleaners have been quarantined.

All high-risk contacts are quarantined for 14 days from the last day of exposure and they will be tested between the seventh and tenth day of quarantine.