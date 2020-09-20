Chandigarh resident loses ₹37,000 from account
Said the cash had been siphoned off from his debit account in June this year but he had not received OTPs for these transactions
Unidentified person (s) were booked on Saturday for siphoning off ₹37,563 from the bank account of a resident of Sector 38-D, Chandigarh.
The victim, Harkamalpreet, 27, who works at a hotel, stated in his complaint that the cash had been siphoned off from his debit account in June this year and he had not received OTPs for these transactions. A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) at Sector 39 police station.
Woman duped of Rs 3,891 over KYC activation
A resident of Sector 38-D was duped of ₹3,891 on Saturday on the pretext of getting the know your customer (KYC) service of an e-wallet application activated. The victim, Prakasini Satapathy, 36, said she received a call regarding the KYC service, following which the caller took an authentication ID and deducted the money from her e-wallet’s account.
A case has been registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 39 police station