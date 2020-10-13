Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh residents can start applying for solar plants

Chandigarh residents can start applying for solar plants

Apply for a connection on the web portal www.solarchandigarh.com, which also has detailed information on the scheme

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

City residents can now apply for installation of rooftop solar plants in residential units at zero cost under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model with the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

Candidates can apply for a connection on the web portal, www.solarchandigarh.com, which also has detailed information on the scheme.

The capacity of plants will be 5 to 10 kWp (Solar electricity systems are given a rating in kilowatts peak) for the residential sectors and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

The Chandigarh administration has already approved implementation of the rooftop solar scheme in private residential buildings under the RESCO model, which means setting up the solar power plant free of cost.

A private company will install it.

Approximately 2,400 such solar power plants on the RESCO model are proposed to be installed on a first come first serve basis.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
Apple launches iPhone 12 series: Here are the live updates
Oct 13, 2020 23:34 IST
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Oct 13, 2020 21:31 IST
SRH vs CSK Live: Dhoni’s CSK beat Sunrisers by 20 runs
Oct 13, 2020 23:19 IST

latest news

Chandigarh police losing battles with gangsters on Social media
Oct 13, 2020 23:36 IST
Covid monitors to check compliance of guidelines during Dussehra celebrations
Oct 13, 2020 23:31 IST
How Tanishq responded after withdrawing ad following relentless trolling
Oct 13, 2020 23:34 IST
DU gives students 14 days to submit fresh OBC certificate
Oct 13, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.