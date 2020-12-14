Chandigarh residents pick holes in admn’s move to increase wards

Even as the UT administration has sent a draft notification regarding increasing the number of municipal corporation (MC) wards in the city from 26 to 35, residents are protesting the move saying the new wards will sideline their sectors.

The draft notification was issued on December 10 and objections have been sought from residents and other stakeholders by December 17, after which the final notification will be issued.

The resident welfare associations (RWAs) of Sector 38 (West) held a protest on Saturday as Sector 38 is being combined with Dadumajra Colony, Dadumajra village and Shahpur Colony in ward 26. President of the HIG Upper RWA Neha Arora said, “We are an urban sector and it is wrong to combine us with a village and two colonies. Our problems will be ignored while the councillor here will be more involved with Dadumajra village.”

President of Sector 38 (West, pocket B) Anand Singh added that they either want the same ward of Sector 38 (West) with Sector 38 and Sector 37 to continue or they want to be coupled with another urban ward. President of the Sector 38 (West) RWA Pankaj Gupta had earlier sent his objections to this move to the administration.

Sector 13 RWA also protest

President of the Modern Housing Complex (MHC) RWA in Sector 13 Col (retd) Gursewak Singh has also written to the UT adviser regarding this. “MHC is a newly-developed area with over 13,000 people residing here. Combining it with Manimajra village is counter productive as it is seen that the needs of village residents are given preference. We want to be combined with Basti Kishangarh and IT Park.”

President of Government Houses Resident Welfare Society, Sector 22, Vinod Vashisht added, “Sectors 22 and 17 are heritage areas of the city and form its heart. It is wrong to separate the two as they face similar issues.”