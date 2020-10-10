Sections
Chandigarh residents pledge to follow Covid safety norms

Teams from different police stations administered an oath to shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and drivers at various markets in the city

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Residents taking pledge to follow Covid safety norms in Manimajra, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (HT photo)

The Chandigarh Police started a special campaign on Saturday to spread awareness on Covid safety protocols.

Teams from different police stations administered an oath to shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and drivers at various markets in the city. The residents pledged to follow all safety norms.

The campaign was started after many residents were seen flouting social distancing norms and not wearing masks in public.

