Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh residents raise civic issues with city BJP chief

Chandigarh residents raise civic issues with city BJP chief

Residents sought Covid-19 dispensaries for all sectors

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) under Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) on Saturday held a video conference with Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party president Arun Sood and flagged various civic issues.

Members of the associations spoke about sanitisation, shifting of the vegetable market from Sector 17 to Sector 39; and menace due to beggars, garbage and illegal vendors.

Residents sought Covid-19 dispensaries for all sectors and random testing for the virus.

Sood urged people not to panic and said sector-wise testing will be possible, but Chandigarh was conducting tests according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and the administration was earmarking more Covid-19 hospitals in Chandigarh.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fourth Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, positive cases tally touches 350
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
74% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported in May
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
Kerala will be able to survive any crisis after Covid-19: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
May 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts
May 23, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.