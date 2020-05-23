Chandigarh residents raise civic issues with city BJP chief

The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) under Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) on Saturday held a video conference with Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party president Arun Sood and flagged various civic issues.

Members of the associations spoke about sanitisation, shifting of the vegetable market from Sector 17 to Sector 39; and menace due to beggars, garbage and illegal vendors.

Residents sought Covid-19 dispensaries for all sectors and random testing for the virus.

Sood urged people not to panic and said sector-wise testing will be possible, but Chandigarh was conducting tests according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and the administration was earmarking more Covid-19 hospitals in Chandigarh.