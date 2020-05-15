Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh residents rue shifting of wholesale mandi from Sector 26 to ISBT-17

Chandigarh residents rue shifting of wholesale mandi from Sector 26 to ISBT-17

The Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) has sent a letter regarding this to the UT administration and the police and said they will meet the officials on Monday after public dealing resumes in government offices.

Updated: May 15, 2020 09:15 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Residents say the vendors don’t possess necessary passes and most of them don’t even wear masks properly. (HT FILE)

After the wholesale vegetable and fruit market was shifted from Sector 26 to the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 17, many residents have complained that the mandi has become a source of noise pollution and garbage accumulation.

As per Subhash Narang, president of the Sector 22-B market opposite to ISBT-17, in just a couple of days, the new location has become a nuisance. “Though most of the shops are closed, the parking of our market is already full with the carts of the vendors. These are also lined up outside affecting the flow of traffic.” He added that garbage could be seen strewn all across ISBT premises on Thursday.

NOISE WOES HIT ADJOINING SECTORS

Organizing secretary of the Sector 21 RWA Sandeep Bhalla said, “From 5am onwards, the mandi comes alive. Police vehicles use loudspeakers when patrolling the area and the noise affects the sleep cycles of many residents.”

Bhalla added that some vendors came to the sector without necessary passes. “Two entry points to Sector 21 are blocked but still vendors manage to come through. They don’t possess necessary passes and most of them don’t even wear masks properly.”



The Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) has sent a letter regarding this to the UT administration and the police and said they will meet the officials on Monday after public dealing resumes in government offices.

RESIDENTS FEEL UNSAFE

General secretary of the Sector 18 RWA Kamaljit Singh Panchii said many residents were fearful of being so close to a mandi where hundreds of vendors came daily. “On the first day, a tea seller was taken away for displaying flu-like symptoms. He was already inside the mandi and wasn’t even thermally screened. The administration needs to establish only one entry and exit point so that residents can stay assured that suspected Covid patients are not allowed to enter the mandi.” He added that it would be best if the mandi was shifted to the Sector 39 grain market site as it is at the periphery of the city and better suited.

Meanwhile, officials said the mandi had been shifted owing to a number of positive cases coming up in Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. “The shift is temporary and the premises are sanitized daily.” UT adviser Manoj Parida has also issued an order under which the traders will have to pay for any damage to the infrastructure of ISBT including dumping of garbage.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
May 15, 2020 09:30 IST
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
May 15, 2020 09:42 IST
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
May 15, 2020 08:21 IST
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
May 15, 2020 09:57 IST

latest news

US faces ‘darkest winter’ if response to Covid-19 doesn’t improve: Whistleblower
May 15, 2020 10:07 IST
DU to hold exam in open book mode if Covid-19 situation does not improve, check details
May 15, 2020 10:02 IST
Amit Shah, BJP leaders discuss Covid-19 at Nadda’s home, first meet since lockdown
May 15, 2020 10:01 IST
Schools taking online classes must charge only tuition fee for lockdown period: Punjab govt
May 15, 2020 09:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.