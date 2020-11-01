Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh RWA apex body slams authorities over burning issues

Chandigarh RWA apex body slams authorities over burning issues

Members discussed issues including, recent hike in water charges by the MC; regularisation of need-based changes made in Chandigarh Housing Board dwelling units; shifting of Dadu Majra garbage dumping ground and privatisation of the electricity department

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Members of Crawfed during the meeting at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan, Sector 16 in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The executive committee meeting of Chandigarh residents’ associations welfare federation (Crawfed) was held on Sunday for the first time since the implementation of the lockdown in March, to discuss the current issues being faced by the city residents.

The agenda of the meeting was the recent hike in water charges by the municipal corporation; regularisation of need-based changes made in Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) dwelling units; shifting of Dadu Majra garbage dumping ground and, the privatisation of the electricity department.

Chairman Hitesh Puri said that bodies like MC weren’t serving the city but rather their self-interests.

“We have institutions such as the CHB and the MC, but what are they doing for the city? The city would be better off without them,” he said.



Rajat Malhotra, general secretary, Crawfed, spoke about the regularisation of need-based changes made in CHB dwelling units by allowing one-time general amnesty. He urged member of parliament Kirron Kher and BJP Chandigarh unit president Arun Sood to intervene and resolve the ongoing issue.

Anish Garg, chief spokesperson, Crawfed, said that any permission regarding the use of parks that are maintained by RWAs/contractors should be sought from them before the MC.

Major (retd) DP Singh, patron of Crawfed, spoke regarding the regularisation of street vendors and said, “Some vendors are selling vegetables and fruits above the rates fixed by the market committee. Action should be taken against them.”

Speaking about the smart watches worn by the civic body staff, Surinder Sharma, vice-chairman, Crawfed, said these watches are being used in three-four cities across India and are giving desired results.

He suggested that the MC staff should wear them without any fear and not raise any irrelevant issues.

Puri also took up the issue of privatisation of the electricity department in Chandigarh. He said there was no need to privatise the department as it was already running in profit and residents were getting an adequate supply of electricity.

He added that he, along with 15 members of Crawfed, will meet MC commissioner KK Yadav to discuss the issues.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Tewatia departs, Kolkata Knight Riders close in
Nov 01, 2020 22:45 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

UP men promise Mumbai woman to cure her mentally ill daughter, dupes her of Rs 13 lakh
Nov 01, 2020 22:43 IST
Delhi-Kullu flight now 7 days a week
Nov 01, 2020 22:41 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Tewatia departs, Kolkata Knight Riders close in
Nov 01, 2020 22:45 IST
Eleven Panjab University scientists among India’s top 2%: Stanford study
Nov 01, 2020 22:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.