Chandigarh RWA apex body slams authorities over burning issues

Members of Crawfed during the meeting at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan, Sector 16 in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The executive committee meeting of Chandigarh residents’ associations welfare federation (Crawfed) was held on Sunday for the first time since the implementation of the lockdown in March, to discuss the current issues being faced by the city residents.

The agenda of the meeting was the recent hike in water charges by the municipal corporation; regularisation of need-based changes made in Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) dwelling units; shifting of Dadu Majra garbage dumping ground and, the privatisation of the electricity department.

Chairman Hitesh Puri said that bodies like MC weren’t serving the city but rather their self-interests.

“We have institutions such as the CHB and the MC, but what are they doing for the city? The city would be better off without them,” he said.

Rajat Malhotra, general secretary, Crawfed, spoke about the regularisation of need-based changes made in CHB dwelling units by allowing one-time general amnesty. He urged member of parliament Kirron Kher and BJP Chandigarh unit president Arun Sood to intervene and resolve the ongoing issue.

Anish Garg, chief spokesperson, Crawfed, said that any permission regarding the use of parks that are maintained by RWAs/contractors should be sought from them before the MC.

Major (retd) DP Singh, patron of Crawfed, spoke regarding the regularisation of street vendors and said, “Some vendors are selling vegetables and fruits above the rates fixed by the market committee. Action should be taken against them.”

Speaking about the smart watches worn by the civic body staff, Surinder Sharma, vice-chairman, Crawfed, said these watches are being used in three-four cities across India and are giving desired results.

He suggested that the MC staff should wear them without any fear and not raise any irrelevant issues.

Puri also took up the issue of privatisation of the electricity department in Chandigarh. He said there was no need to privatise the department as it was already running in profit and residents were getting an adequate supply of electricity.

He added that he, along with 15 members of Crawfed, will meet MC commissioner KK Yadav to discuss the issues.