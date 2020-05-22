Sections
Chandigarh’s Aadhaar Seva Kendra reopens

Residents need to book an online appointment before visiting the centre in Sector 17

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The centre will function on all seven days of the week from 9.30am to 5pm (HT Photo)

City’s Aadhaar Seva Kendra will resume its services on Saturday. Residents need to book an appointment at https://bit.ly/2TunHDo or on the mAadhaar app before visiting the centre at its new location - SCO 57-59, Sector 17-A, a release from the Chandigarh Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said. The centre will function on all seven days of the week from 9.30am to 5pm.

