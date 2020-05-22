Chandigarh’s Aadhaar Seva Kendra reopens

City’s Aadhaar Seva Kendra will resume its services on Saturday. Residents need to book an appointment at https://bit.ly/2TunHDo or on the mAadhaar app before visiting the centre at its new location - SCO 57-59, Sector 17-A, a release from the Chandigarh Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said. The centre will function on all seven days of the week from 9.30am to 5pm.