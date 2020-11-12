Chandigarh’s active Covid count goes past 1,000 again

After nearly a month, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh crossed the 1,000 mark once again on Thursday.

Following a surge, active cases had shot up to 3,171 on September 16. The pandemic hit a plateau the following month, and active cases dropped below 1,000 in mid-October. As the number of recoveries remained higher than fresh cases, the number of active cases reached 593 on November 2, before starting to rise again.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 244 after a 74-year-old woman from Manimajra succumbed at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Thursday.

After two days, the daily infection count, too, breached the 100 mark once again, with 109 people testing positive for the deadly virus. It also took the total tally to 15,543. The number of tests conducted during the day stood at 1,046, lower than 1,356 done on Wednesday.

In a little breather, 64 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 14,297.

Among those tested positive on Thursday is an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, who works at its observatory in Sector 39.

A resident of Sector 7, he stopped coming to the office after developing symptoms on November 7. He got tested on November 10, and was found to be positive. Earlier, too an IMD employee, who resides at Modern Housing Complex in Manimajra, had tested positive on August 12.

Tricity’s daily count crosses 300

The tricity’s daily count also crossed 300 after a considerable period, with 313 people testing positive.

Mohali district registered two deaths, 132 cases, and 53 recoveries.

Among the fresh cases, 108 surfaced in Mohali city alone, followed by nine in Gharuan and five in Dera Bassi.

As many as 13,311 people have tested positive so far, of whom 12,159 have recovered and 253 have died . The number of active cases stands at 899.

Panchkula reported no casualty for seventh consecutive day, while 72 people tested positive.

Among those infected are two infants, aged six and nine months, from Sector 7 and Majra Mehtab, respectively.

Of 7,783 people tested positive so far, 7,154 have recovered and 117 have died, leaving 512 active cases.

