Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count doubles in 96 hours, tally touches 73

Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count doubles in 96 hours, tally touches 73

Five fresh cases have been reported from Sector 52, Sector 30 and Bapudham Colony.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 11:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

As many as 61% cases reported in Chandigarh have been detected in last six days. However, the source of infection, which started the transmission, has not been ascertained yet. (Representative Image Anil Dayal/HT)

In a worrisome trend, Covid-19 cases in the city have doubled in the last 96 hours. Chandigarh had reported 36 cases on April 26, while the tally stood at 73 on the morning of April 30.

Five people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, taking the UT’s count to 73.

The patients are a 24-year-old man from Bapudham Colony, a 14-year-old boy and 39-year-old woman from Sector 52, and a 10-year-old boy and 32-year-old woman from Sector 30.

UT health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said positive cases from Bapudham Colony and Sector 52 are the contacts of a 30-year-old man from Bapudham Colony who had tested positive on April 24.



The Sector-30 patients had come in contact with those who had tested positive during a door-to-door screening.

As many as 61% cases reported in Chandigarh have been detected in last six days. However, the source of infection, which started the transmission, has not been ascertained yet.

79-YEAR-OLD ADMITTED TO ICU

Doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, said barring a 79-year-old woman from Sector 38, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Covid-19 centre, all other patients are stable.

“One 79-year-old woman from Sector 38, who had been shifted from the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital is being assisted through nasal prongs,” an official spokesperson said.

