Chandigarh’s Covid-19 tally reaches 404

Twenty-three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 404.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 22:28 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh

So far, 6,578 samples have been tested. (File photo for representation)

Twenty-three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 404, officials said.

Two girls aged five and seven years, and a nine-year-old boy are among the new patients, according to a medical bulletin.

It said 316 of the infected have been cured and the city now has 82 active Covid-19 cases. The virus has claimed six lives here.

So far, 6,578 samples have been tested.



