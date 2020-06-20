Chandigarh’s Covid-19 tally reaches 404

So far, 6,578 samples have been tested. (File photo for representation)

Twenty-three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 404, officials said.

Two girls aged five and seven years, and a nine-year-old boy are among the new patients, according to a medical bulletin.

It said 316 of the infected have been cured and the city now has 82 active Covid-19 cases. The virus has claimed six lives here.

So far, 6,578 samples have been tested.