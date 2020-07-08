Chandigarh’s Covid count crosses 500 mark in 112 days

A day after Chandigarh recorded its seventh Covid-related fatality, the number of confirmed cases crossed the 500 mark with 15 fresh ones being reported on Wednesday.

The tally has now reached 507, within 112 days of the first case that surfaced on March 18. As many as 98 cases remain active.

The new cases have been reported from Sectors 19, 20, 43, 44, 45 and 49 besides Manimajra.

Six of a family, including four males and two females, have contracted the disease in Sector 49. In Sector 20, too, three family members of a patient have been found infected. They include two men, aged 44 and 55, and a woman, aged 53.

In Sectors 19 and 44, two men, aged 57 and 47, have tested positive, respectively. Both are having three family contacts each, who are asymptomatic.

A 25-year-old woman, who is a workplace contact of a patient from Punjab, has tested positive in Sector 45.

Two cases have been reported from Sector 43 — a 57-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both working in Punjab.

In Manimajra, a 54-year-old woman has tested positive, following which her 15 family contacts have been sampled.

ACTIVE CASES ACROSS 34 SECTORS, VILLAGES

The 98 active cases in Chandigarh are spread across 34 sectors and villages, with peripheral areas accounting for 36%.

So far, 50% of the cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, which currently has only three active cases.

The maximum load of active cases is from Sector 41, with its eight residents still hospitalised.

Dr G Dewan, director, health services, said all asymptomatic contacts of patients are being tested, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines. Also, at flu clinics, patients having slightest symptoms of fever, throat infection or breathing problems are being tested, he said.

Administrator VPS Badnore has asked health officials to ensure that teams going for screening residents carry oximeter, so that oxygen level can be checked instantly.

Meanwhile, the UT administration on Wednesday decided to remove perimeter control from all lanes and houses in Pockets 5 and 16 of Bapu Dham Colony. No case has been reported from these areas for the past 28 days.