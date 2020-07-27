Chandigarh’s Covid tally climbs to 910 with 23 fresh cases

It took Chandigarh just four days to add 100 cases to its tally that crossed the 900 mark with 23 fresh cases on Monday.

The number of active cases, which crossed the 300 mark for the first time on Sunday, has now reached 321.

The total stands at 910, of which 575 patients have been discharged and 14 have succumbed to the infection.

The new cases have been reported from across the city, including Sectors 14, 24, 19, 23, 29, 39, 44, 49, 50, 51 and 52 besides Kishangarh, Khuda Lahora, Bapudham Colony, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran.

Among those infected, four are contacts of positive cases reported from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research while one is a contact of a previously reported case from Government Medical College and Hospital. A 31-year-old male staffer of a hospital in Mohali has also tested positive. He is a resident of Sector 52.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the 67-year-old man from Sector 38, who died on Sunday night, had tested negative for the virus on July 10 and 11, following which he was stabilised at the PGIMER before being shifted to the civil hospital in Sector 48 on July 14, where he succumbed

Dr Harish Dasari, nodal officer for the Sector-48 facility, said the patient’s condition kept fluctuating, and he died after suffering multiple organ failure on Sunday. Officials said the man was also a diabetes and hypertension patient and “his lungs were badly affected with Covid-19 pneumonia”.

Public dealing suspended in estate office

The UT estate office suspended public dealing on Monday, and it will continue so on Tuesday too.

The staff strength in the office was reduced to 50%. In one of the branches, where nearly 90-odd employees sit in a hall, the entire staff was asked to work from home.

The move came after a woman’s employee’s husband tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Odd-even may return in congested markets

The administration is planning to reimpose odd-even rule for opening of shops in congested markets of the city.

During the review meeting held on Monday, UT administrator VPS Badnore directed the MC commissioner to identify the congested and other markets where violations of social distancing norms are more evident, so that stringent regulatory measures, including weekend closures and odd-even formula, could be considered for them.

In earlier phases of the lockdown, the administration had imposed the odd-even formula in all congested markets, such as Patel Market in Sector 15, Gandhi Market in Sector 18, Sadar Bazar and Palika Bazar in Sector 19, Shastri Market in Sector 22, Janata Market in Sector 27, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and Rehri Market in Sector 46.