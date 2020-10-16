Chandigarh’s Covid toll crosses 200 mark; 169 new cases in tricity

The city’s Covid-19 toll crossed the 200 mark on Thursday as two more residents succumbed to the virus. Besides, the number of infections reached 13,477 with 82 people testing positive.

As many as 39 deaths have been reported in October so far, taking the death tally to 201. The two male deceased, aged 43 and 66, were residents of Khuda Alisher and Sector 47, respectively. Thursday also saw 113 people being discharged. The number of recoveries and active cases now stand at 12,232 and 1,044, respectively.

Mohali’s death toll reached 211 with two more casualties. Also, 59 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, taking the case count to 11,152. The deceased were both males, aged 61 and 59. Meanwhile, 66 people recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 868. As many as 10,547 patients have recovered so far.

Panchkula registered one death and 28 new infections. A 59-year-old woman from Sector 15 became the district’s 105th Covid-19 fatality.

Of the total 6,712 cases in the district so far, 6,286 patients have been discharged and 321 are still infected.