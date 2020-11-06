Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases cross 100 mark after a month

Among those tested positive on Friday are 10 employees of Union Bank of India, Sector 17. (Bloomberg File Photo)

For the first time in almost a month, the Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh crossed the 100 mark, with 133 fresh infections being reported on Friday, taking the case tally to 14,927.

The death toll also rose to 230 with an 80-year-old man from Sector 35 succumbing to the virus at a private hospital in Mohali.

It was on October 8 last when 102 cases were reported, following which their number remained below 100 till Thursday when 96 cases were reported.

Among those testing positive on Friday are 10 employees of Union Bank of India, Sector 17. The cases cropped up after one of the employees tested positive and contact tracing led to the identification of 31 contacts.

Meanwhile, 63 patients recovered on Friday, taking the number of cured persons to 13,925 and leaving 772 active cases.

Three dead in Mohali, 71 test positive

The district’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 242 with three more people losing the battle against Covid-19 on Friday. Also, 71 fresh cases took the case count to 12,730.

With 53 patients being discharged, the recoveries increased to 11,876, while 609 patients are still infected.

No casualty in Panchkula, 69 new cases

As many as 69 people, including three healthcare workers, tested positive for Covid 19 in Panchkula district on Friday, though no death was recorded.

With this, the total number of cases has increased to 7,383, of which 285 are active, while 6,981 people have recovered. As per health authorities, 148 healthcare workers have tested positive so far in the district that has witnessed 117 deaths.

On Friday, 11 employees of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha that were tested by the Panchkula health authorities were also found infected.