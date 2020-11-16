Chandigarh’s death toll climbs to 250 with two fatalities, 82 test positive

As many as 82 new Covid-19 cases surfaced in Chandigarh on Monday, even as two people lost the battle to the virus.

With this, the case tally has risen to 15,866, while the death toll has reached 250.

The deceased were both males, aged 56 and 50 and residents of Ram Darbar and Mauli Jagran, respectively.

On the bright side, 116 patients recovered on Monday, increasing the recoveries to 14,584.

104 test positive in Mohali

In Mohali, 104 residents were found infected and one person succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 255.

Among the 13,678 cases now, 1,046 patients are still recovering, while 12,377 have been cured. These included 57 patients who recovered on Tuesday.

The fresh infections included 86 from Mohali (urban), 11 from Dhakoli, six from Gharuan and one from Kharar.

Panchkula reports two deaths after 11 days

Panchkula witnessed two Covid casualties after no deaths for 11 days, pushing the total fatalities to 119.

The two deceased – a 27-year-old man from Pinjore and a 69-year-old man from Industrial Area – were both suffering from diabetes. It was on November 5 last when one resident had died due to the virus.

Also, 53 new cases were reported. These included Dr Usha Gupta, the director health services of Haryana and in-charge of Covid-19, and her husband, who is an IAS officer.

Of the 7,939 cases in the district, 432 are active, while 7,388 patients have been discharged.

‘Next few weeks crucial’

Even though the cases have been rising over the two weeks, experts said it was too early to term it a second wave.

“In September, when the first peak was reached, almost 450 cases were reported in Chandigarh in a day. But, now the daily number is not more than 120. The next three to four weeks will be crucial,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Mohali’s district nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar said it could not be termed a second surge in Mohali for now, as the cases were still low. “We have to see how the cases surface over the next few weeks,” she added.

“During the last three-four days, less sampling was done because of Diwali, so that may be why the number of new positive cases in Panchkula is low. We may see a spike from Tuesday onwards as normal testing resumes,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula district.

Alerting residents to exercise caution, she said in winter, cases of viral and respiratory tract infections increase, so the second wave will be more severe, leading to higher number of cases and deaths.

Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajiv Narwal said they had started screening employees of government offices. “On Monday, 80 employees from the office of the deputy commissioner of police and 28 from the office of director, general health services, Haryana, were tested. Their reports will be out on Tuesday,” he added.

Incoming passengers at ISBT to be tested for free

The UT health department will depute a mobile testing team at the Inter-State Bus Terminal in Sector 17 for voluntary testing of all passengers deboarding there.

“Since Covid is spreading fast in Delhi and several other states, health department teams will be deputed for incoming travellers willing to get tested. To help keep the cases in Chandigarh low, travellers are advised to get tested via the mobile team at the bus stand or at GMSH, Sector 16, and thereafter, isolate themselves for 10 days,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services and family welfare, Chandigarh.