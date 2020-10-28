Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 to reopen OPDs from November 2

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will follow in the footsteps of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to reopen outpatient departments from November 2.

OPDs at the Sector-32 institute along with other hospitals were closed on March 19, a day after the first case of Covid-19 surfaced in Chandigarh.

While Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, has already reopened its OPDs, the PGIMER recently took the decision to reopen them in the departments of general surgery, medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology and ophthalmology from November 2.

In the first phase, even GMCH will reopen only five OPDs, namely psychiatry, pulmonary medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology and radiotherapy.

The department heads have been asked to submit the number of patients that can be provided physical consultation daily, keeping in view the safety norms. It has been further decided that tele-consultation services being provided to patients will continue.

“Patients evaluated through tele-consultation and requiring physical examination will be called to the OPDs through an appointment system. The medical record department will schedule the appointments, as per recommendations of the department. This is based on the pattern of the PGIMER,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, acting director of GMCH.

With a view to ensure adequate social and physical distancing, a fixed number of patients will be seen in each OPD, which will be decided by the respective department heads, she said. Officials said directions for purchasing the necessary safety equipment have also been given.