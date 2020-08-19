Sections
Chandigarh’s govt schools to hold online remedial classes

An effort will be made to improve the mathematics, science and language skills of students performing poorly.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(Representative Image/HT Photo )

Government schools will hold online remedial classes for students of Classes 6, 7 and 9 from September to February during the 2020-21 academic session.

An effort will be made to improve the mathematics, science and language skills of students performing poorly. For Class 6, remedial teaching will be provided in language and mathematics; for Class 7 and 9 remedial teaching will be provided in mathematics and science. Around 30% of the total students enrolled in Classes 6, 7 and 9 will be considered for remedial teaching.

A communication issued by state project director-cum-director school education, Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh, said, “To ascertain the performance of students, the teachers concerned will analyse assignments, projects, class tests undertaken by the students in the previous months. On the basis of students’ performance, teachers will support the targeted group of students with additional time for focused assignments and specific content.”

Chandigarh director school education Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, said, “This initiative has been taken as per the guidelines of the ministry of human resource development( MHRD) to bridge the gap for weak students. Teachers will focus and concentrate on these students in remedial classes. The process will be monitored by mission coordinators.”



Teachers have been directed to maintain a child-wise record of remedial teaching in the form of assignments, content and tests conducted during the remedial period.

